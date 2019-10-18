e-paper
Centre to take final call on Chandigarh tenancy act

A senior UT official said after incorporating around 30 suggestions, UT has sent its own final draft which concurrs with the Model Tenancy Act, 2019

cities Updated: Oct 18, 2019 01:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The UT administration has sent the Centre’s Model Tenancy Act, 2019, and the draft of the Chandigarh Tenancy Act, 2019, to the ministry of home affairs to take the final call on the tenancy act to be implemented in the city.

“In June, the UT had prepared a draft of the Tenancy Act based on the Centre’s Model Tenancy Act, 2015. But the
Centre proposed a new Model Tenancy Act in August.
Now, after incorporating around 30 suggestions, UT has sent its own final draft which concurrs with the Model Tenancy Act, 2019,” said a senior UT official, who didn’t want to be named.

Confirming the development, Uma Shankar Gupta, additional secretary, estates department, said, “Both the drafts are similar. The Centre has also incorporated similar changes in the Model Tenancy Act, 2015, as we have. It is up to centre to decide which one will be implemented in the city.”

ESTABLISHING RENT AUTHORITY

Common to both, a rent authority has been proposed to be set up. It will be appointed by the UT administrator. All rent agreements will have to be submitted to the rent authority constituted under the act.

After reviewing the agreements, the authority will give registration numbers. Currently, these can be registered at the sub-registrar’s office.

The authority will also adjudicate the disputes between landlord and tenant. Appeals against its orders will be made in the tenant court.

Currently, rent-related disputes are resolved by the civil courts where the pendency rate is high. The rent authority will publish online information and registration numbers of all tenancies.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 01:21 IST

