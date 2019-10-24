CGST superintendent held for taking bribe

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:26 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a superintendent of Central Goods and Services Tax & Central Excise Division Range-II, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 from a businessman for clearing his firm’s audit of three years.

CBI spokesman RK Gaur said the trap was laid on the complaint of one Pratap Chandra, who runs an advertising agency. Superintendent Rajesh Srivastava was caught red handed while accepting the bribe on Wednesday night.

During the searches, incriminating documents were recovered from the premises of the accused, he said.

Gaur said the accused was produced before the court on Thursday after a case was registered against him on charges of demanding illegal gratification for settling GST matters of the complainant’s firm for the financial year 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.

