Chand Kaur murder: CBI pushes for polygraph test on accused Palvinder, he declines

cities

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 01:20 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday demanded a polygraph test on Palvinder Singh alias Dimple arrested in connection with the high-profile murder of Namdhari sect matriarch Mata Chand Kaur.

However, Palvinder refused to undergo the test and recorded his denial statement in the court of special CBI Judge GS Sekhon in Mohali.

Meanwhile, the CBI got the suspect’s remand for three days till October 3.The agency had arrested Palvinder on September 26. It was the first arrest in the murder of Mata Chand Kaur, wife of former head of Namdhari sect late Satguru Jagjit Singh. She was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants at the Bhaini Sahib Gurdwara complex, 30 km from Ludhiana, on April 4, 2016.

Palvinder is former driver of Thakur Dalip Singh, the head of the rival faction of Namdharis.

The CBI had learnt that an earlier polygraph test conducted by Punjab Police on Palvinder, an accused in the 2015 Jalandhar tiffin bomb blast, had revealed that he is aware of the identity of assailants of Mata Chand Kaur.

Palvinder, a resident of Delhi, was earlier arrested from Bangkok and deported to India on October 11, 2018, in connection with the tiffin blast that was aimed at killing the then sect head Satguru Uday Singh.

Palvinder was arrested by the Jalandhar police, which had claimed that he was one of the main conspirators in the tiffin blast case. The police had arrested four persons in the case. Palvinder was lodged in Patiala jail.

It was on September 24 that the CBI had moved a formal application in the CBI court for his production warrants. The CBI had told the court that the accused was not cooperating in the investigations in the Chand Kaur murder case and thus he needed to be interrogated in custody.

After the Punjab Police failed to get any clue in the case in initial probe, the Chand Kaur murder case was handed over to the CBI in September 2017 by the previous SAD-BJP government.

HE HAS BEEN FRAMED, CLAIMS RIVAL FACTION

Meanwhile in Ludhiana, the Namdhari Sewa Satsang Society alleged that Palvinder has been framed for “harassing and eliminating” the disciples of Thakur Dalip Singh.

Society general secretary Navtej Singh alleged that Thakur Uday Singh and Bhaini Sahib sect functionaries wanted to establish themselves and eliminate Thakur Dalip Singh’s faction.

He added that in the earlier polygraph test, Palvinder never said said he knew the killers of Mata Chand Kaur.

Meanwhile, Bhaini Sahib sect spokesperson Lakhbir Singh refuted the allegations, saying the rival faction is levelling baseless allegations against Satguru Uday Singh.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 01:20 IST