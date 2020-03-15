e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Chandigarh education department asks deputy commissioner not to assign non-academic duties to schoolteachers

Chandigarh education department asks deputy commissioner not to assign non-academic duties to schoolteachers

Section 27 of the RTE Act prohibits deployment of teachers for non-educational purposes, barring few

cities Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:54 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Srishti Jaswal
Hindustan Times,
Hindustantimes
         

In a letter to deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar, the UT education department has sought immediate withdrawal of government school teachers from the duties of block- level officers.

The department in its letter states that an advocate, HC Arora, in a communication, alleged that teachers are being assigned duties of block-level officers throughout the year. As per the letter, “this has led to adverse effects on the education of students.”

SECTION 27 of RTE ACT

The department has requested their withdrawal under Section 27 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, which envisages deployment of teachers only for duties related to elections of local authorities, state legislature or Parliament.

The letter states that as per the instructions of director, ministry of human resource and development, to all education secretaries of states and UTs, teachers can be deployed for such duties during teaching hours only for activities related to the conduct of elections, consequent deployment on days of the poll, counting, training and collection of election material.

All other duties related to the electoral roll revision will be undertaken on holidays, non-teaching hours and non-teaching days, the instructions’ list read.

Earlier, Hindustan Times, based on a series of the Right to Information (RTI) applications, had highlighted that teachers are involved in non-academic duties during school hours.

The teacher’s union leaders said that even now, almost all teachers are given non-academic works such as surveys, maintenance of funds and fee collection, which is in violation of the RTE Act.

Director school education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar, confirmed the development and said, “Advocate HC Arora had highlighted that teachers are given the non-academic duties. Following this, we wrote to the officials concerned.”

tags
top news
White House now conducting temperature checks on all close to Trump, Pence
White House now conducting temperature checks on all close to Trump, Pence
Yes Bank reports Rs 18,564 crore loss for December quarter
Yes Bank reports Rs 18,564 crore loss for December quarter
Five more held for IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder
Five more held for IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
Coronavirus Update: Rs 4 lakh relief for deceased missing from modified central notification
Coronavirus Update: Rs 4 lakh relief for deceased missing from modified central notification
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
Suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh being brought to Delhi for questioning
Suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh being brought to Delhi for questioning
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities