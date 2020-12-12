e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Chandigarh-Kharar flyover: Finally, Ludhiana link opened for public

Chandigarh-Kharar flyover: Finally, Ludhiana link opened for public

In the works for the past five years, the project is expected to finish by January 15, when the final link towards Rupnagar will be opened.

cities Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 21:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

After missing several deadlines over five years, the Ludhiana link of the Chandigarh-Kharar flyover project was finally thrown open to traffic on Saturday, while the Rupnagar link is expected to get completed by January 15 next year.

“We opened the Ludhiana link over the Kharar bus stand at 11.30.am. But, due to some confusion among commuters, we closed it for nearly two hours and reopened it later. The Rupnagar link will also be opened by January 15,” said Kharar sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Jain said.

The 1-km Balongi stretch (called the Balongi flyover) was the first to be opened in October.

With two links of the flyover now open, the project is 91% complete. It entails widening of the road between Balongi and Kharar T-point and construction of two flyovers and three minor bridges. The total length of the flyovers (divided into three parts) is around 10km.

The national highway where the flyover is located connects Chandigarh to parts of Punjab, besides Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. This leaves Kharar as a major bottleneck, as about 50,000 vehicles cross the stretch on an average daily.

The Rs 368-crore project, being executed by Larsen & Toubro, was initiated in November 2015 and has missed six deadlines, after initially slated to be completed in three years by December 2018.

From delay in land acquisition to other administrative hurdles and mostly recently workforce issues amid the Covid-19 pandemic were the main reasons for the delay.

top news
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
People in Kerala to get free Covid-19 vaccine, says chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
People in Kerala to get free Covid-19 vaccine, says chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
Why BJP believes there’s ‘opportunity to grow independently’ in Andhra
Why BJP believes there’s ‘opportunity to grow independently’ in Andhra
Not accountable to home minister: TMC hits out on summons over Nadda attack
Not accountable to home minister: TMC hits out on summons over Nadda attack
Bihar youth’s arduous journey from working at snack factory to becoming Army officer
Bihar youth’s arduous journey from working at snack factory to becoming Army officer
Jagannath temple to open its door to devotees from December 23
Jagannath temple to open its door to devotees from December 23
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron’s ₹1300 crore investment plan
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron’s ₹1300 crore investment plan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In