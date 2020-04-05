e-paper
Chandigarh man held for Panchkula snatching spree amid coronavirus lockdown

The 29-year-old was held for allegedly snatching five handbags in Panchkula in the past two weeks

cities Updated: Apr 05, 2020 01:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula and Chandigarh
A 29-year-old man was held for allegedly snatching five handbags in Panchkula amid Covid-19 lockdown in the past two weeks.

The accused has been identified as Harmeet Singh of Sector 36 in Chandigarh.

Inspector Karambir Singh of Sector 19 crime branch said the accused was arrested following a tip-off.

“The accused used to take the route from IT Park towards Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) to enter Panchkula,” he said.

“The accused used to steal two-wheelers and commit snatchings on it. He was also involved in two cases of vehicle theft in Chandigarh and was out on bail. He has used a stolen Honda Activa and two motorcycles for snatchings in Panchkula,” said the inspector.

On April 1, the accused fled with a 32-year-old woman’s handbag near Sector 10 on a Honda Activa, he said. Earlier on March 30, he had snatched 35-year-old woman banker’s handbag in Sector 9 and on March 23, a doctor had lost her handbag in Sector 7, he added.

52-yr-old woman’s gold chain snatched in Manimajra

Two scooter-borne men snatched the gold chain of a 52-year-old woman, on Saturday when she was returning from a nearby market in Manimajra, police said.

This was second snatching incident in Manimajra in the last three days.

According to police, the victim, Anuradha, a home maker, along with her neighbour Meena, had gone to purchase some vegetables when snatchers, who are on the run, attempted to take her gold chain, police said.

However, the snatchers managed to flee with only half of the chain, police said.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons, has been registered.

