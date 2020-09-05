e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslides in Mandi district

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslides in Mandi district

With boulders falling on the highway, traffic from Mandi to Kullu has been diverted via Bajaura road

chandigarh Updated: Sep 05, 2020 15:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
People watching the landslide on the Mandi-Kullu highway on Saturday morning.
People watching the landslide on the Mandi-Kullu highway on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)
         

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked due to landslides in Mandi district on Saturday.

Boulders started rolling on to the road near Duwara in Mandi district early on Saturday. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Police teams were at the spot to prevent any untoward incident.

Boulders started falling on the road again around 8.30am, blocking the highway.

Superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said that traffic from Mandi to Kullu has been diverted to Bajaura road. “Boulders are continuously falling on the road. Clearance will be started once the landslide stops,” she said, advising commuters to be alert while taking the highway.

top news
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Rajnath Singh tells China talks need to continue to restore peace
Rajnath Singh tells China talks need to continue to restore peace
‘Situation under control, rise in cases due to increased testing’: Delhi CM
‘Situation under control, rise in cases due to increased testing’: Delhi CM
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
Sushant’s family lawyer suspects bigger forces at play after Showik’s arrest
Sushant’s family lawyer suspects bigger forces at play after Showik’s arrest
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In