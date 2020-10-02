e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Mercury drops below 20°C for first time since May

Chandigarh: Mercury drops below 20°C for first time since May

It was recorded at 19.4°C in the early hours of Friday, and is likely to drop further by a notch or two in the coming days

chandigarh Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:27 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
         

Minimum temperature in Chandigarh dropped below 20°C for the first time since the beginning of May, days after monsoon withdrawal was announced.

It was recorded at 19.4°C in the early hours of Friday, and is likely to drop further by a notch or two in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Now that nights are clear, heat can escape more freely, which is why nights are likely to get cooler. Also, dry weather is likely in the coming days,” said an IMD scientist. Meanwhile, maximum temperature is likely to remain around 35°C.

Earliest monsoon withdrawal in five years

The city this year witnessed the driest September in 50 years, which was followed by the earliest monsoon withdrawal in five years. The withdrawal was called on September 30. Last year, it was on October 9, while in 2015, it was on September 29.

With 920.3mm rain, monsoon this year was 9% surplus, with maximum rain recorded in August (441.3mm), followed by July (302.6mm) and June (170.3mm).

IMD director Surender Paul said that since September remained so dry (6.1mm rain), the withdrawal was called early. He said it took some time for anticyclonic system of winds to form over the region, otherwise it could have been declared even earlier.

top news
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
CSK vs SRH Live: Abdul Samad picks maiden wicket, Jadhav gone
CSK vs SRH Live: Abdul Samad picks maiden wicket, Jadhav gone
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Odisha fisherman catches exotic fish, sells it for Rs 1.56 lakh
Odisha fisherman catches exotic fish, sells it for Rs 1.56 lakh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In