51-cr greenfield direct road access to Bathinda airport mooted

ByVishal Joshi, Bathinda
Mar 14, 2023 09:42 PM IST

Public Works Department has proposed a ₹ 51 crore budget greenfield project for direct access to Bathinda airport from the Bathinda-Abohar stretch of the national highway-7.

Official sources said better road connectivity is needed as air services to southwest Punjab’s only airport are expected to resume soon. (HT File Photo)
Official sources said better road connectivity is needed as air services to southwest Punjab’s only airport are expected to resume soon.

Presently, the airport that is located at Virk Kalan village, about 30-kms from district headquarters, has a 9-km long rural link road.PWD executive engineer (rural) Ayush Goyal said following directions of the district administration, the department submitted a plan for a 5.7-km long all-new road to the airport.

“The existing road passes through the rural areas and its width is only 3 meters. Our team did fieldwork and sent a proposal last month for an all-new 30-meter-wide road,” said Goyal.

As per the proposal, the new road will be 3 km shorter and it will take lesser time due to direct access.

Goyal said they have yet to get any official communique for land acquisition.

After a hiatus of two years, Bathinda is likely to see air connectivity with the NCR (National Capital Region) soon.

As per official information, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) granted a letter of award (LAO) to Flybig, a new private aviation player, for a flight between Bathinda to Hindon in Ghaziabad.

Bathinda airport director Rakesh Rawat said on Tuesday that the private airline has yet to release its operation schedule on the route.

Official sources said the present rural link road to the airport is insufficient and requires a new look to ensure a safer detour for the political dignitaries.

“Virk Kalan airport is used by VIPs, including the governor, and chief minister and a narrow link road passing from villages and fields. A safer road is required for better security,” said a district administration functionary.

