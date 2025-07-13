Search
0.2 mm rain recorded in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 09:30 AM IST

As per IMD officials, the monsoons system isn’t as active as before, however light rain like on Saturday will continue owing to the easterly winds and the high humidity in the region. There are higher chances of rain on Monday and later on Wednesday and Thursday as per the officials.

0.2 mm rain was recorded in the city on Saturday while trace rain (less than 0.1 mm) was recorded in the morning as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). There are chances of rain next week on Monday and later during the week.

0.2 mm rain was recorded in the city on Saturday while trace rain (less than 0.1 mm) was recorded in the morning as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). There are chances of rain next week on Monday and later during the week.
0.2 mm rain was recorded in the city on Saturday while trace rain (less than 0.1 mm) was recorded in the morning as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). There are chances of rain next week on Monday and later during the week.

As per IMD officials, the monsoons system isn’t as active as before, however light rain like on Saturday will continue owing to the easterly winds and the high humidity in the region. There are higher chances of rain on Monday and later on Wednesday and Thursday as per the officials.

Meanwhile, due to the cloudy sky and rain, the maximum temperature fell from 34.9°C on Friday to 33.8°C on Saturday, 1 degree below normal. Minimum temperature rose from 25.7°C on Friday to 27.2°C on Saturday, 1 degree above normal.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C while minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C.

