1 dead, 3 injured as car crashes into truck on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

A 25-year-old man died and his three friends suffered serious injuries after their car rammed into a parked truck on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway near Bhankarpur village in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased was identified as Deepak and the injured as Harsh, Kamal and his namesake. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was identified as Deepak and the injured as Harsh, Kamal and his namesake.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Deepak, along with his friends, was driving to Chandigarh from Kaithal in Haryana. When they reached Bhankarpur, they crashed their car into a truck following which all four suffered serious injuries.

They were rushed to a local hospital, where Deepak was declared dead. Harsh was shifted to a private hospital in Mohali and the other two victims were referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Accident claims lives of two bikers

In another case, two bikers were killed after they were hit by an unidentified vehicle in Balongi on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Manish Yadav, 25, of Maloya, Chandigarh, and Sachin, 25, of Shahi Majra. Balongi police have booked the driver of an unidentified vehicle under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.