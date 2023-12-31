1 held for vandalising Udham Singh’s statue

The Fazilka police arrested a person for vandalising the statue of martyr Udham Singh installed in Abohar. The police have identified two accused persons as Davinder Singh, alias Bhindar, and Jaggi, alias Harpal Singh, of which Bhindar has been arrested and search to arrest the other accused is on. Fazilka SSP Manjeet Singh Dhesi said a case under sections 379, 426 and 427 of the IPC and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered while during scrutiny of CCTVs of vicinity, the accused were identified.

On Friday night, some miscreants damaged the statue of the martyr, which was unveiled by Punjab ministers Baljeet Kaur and Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on December 26.

