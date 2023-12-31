close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1 held for vandalising Udham Singh’s statue

1 held for vandalising Udham Singh’s statue

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Dec 31, 2023 11:30 PM IST

On Friday night, some miscreants damaged the statue of the martyr, which was unveiled by Punjab ministers Baljeet Kaur and Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on December 26

The Fazilka police arrested a person for vandalising the statue of martyr Udham Singh installed in Abohar. The police have identified two accused persons as Davinder Singh, alias Bhindar, and Jaggi, alias Harpal Singh, of which Bhindar has been arrested and search to arrest the other accused is on.

Fazilka SSP Manjeet Singh Dhesi said a case under sections 379, 426 and 427 of the IPC and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered while during scrutiny of CCTVs of vicinity, the accused were identified.
Fazilka SSP Manjeet Singh Dhesi said a case under sections 379, 426 and 427 of the IPC and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered while during scrutiny of CCTVs of vicinity, the accused were identified.

On Friday night, some miscreants damaged the statue of the martyr, which was unveiled by Punjab ministers Baljeet Kaur and Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on December 26.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Fazilka SSP Manjeet Singh Dhesi said a case under sections 379, 426 and 427 of the IPC and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered while during scrutiny of CCTVs of vicinity, the accused were identified.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out