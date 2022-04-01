1 held with ₹6.9 lakh hawala money in Jammu; ex-minister absconding
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a Kashmiri man and recovered around ₹7 lakh of hawala money from him. Police said that the accused said that he was given the task by former minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh.
“On the basis of a specific input that some people are going to receive Hawala money in Jammu, several checking points were established. Based on suspicion, the police arrested Mohammad Shareef Shah, 64, of Anantnag district, from Gandhi Nagar area,” said additional director general of police Mukesh Singh. They recovered ₹6.9 lakh from his possession.
“On questioning, Shah disclosed that he was tasked by Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh of Kathua (former minister and chairman of Nature - Mankind Friendly Global Party) to collect the money from one Omer at Srinagar. After receiving the money from Omer, Shareef came to Jammu and was caught,” said the ADGP.
On further questioning, Shareef disclosed the names of his local and foreign associates - Javed and Khatib, residents of PoK and Farooq Khan of Toronto in Canada. “Shareef is also the admin of a secret Whatsapp group which has members not limited to Pakistanis and Saudis”, said Singh.
The ADGP said that the following arrest of Shah, three other men identified as Gurdev Singh of Jammu, Sidhant Sharma of Kathua and Mohammad Sharief Sartaj of Jammu were also detained for questioning regarding the Hawala transaction. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress, he added.
The former minister’s cellphone was found switched off and text messages didn’t elicit any response either.
Babu had initially launched the International Democratic Party and then contested and won 2002 assembly elections from Kathua. Subsequently, he was inducted as power minister in the Congress-PDP coalition government.
One killed, 5 LPU professors hurt as cars collide in Phagwara
Phagwara : A man was killed and five university professors injured in a head-on collision between two cars here, police said on Thursday. The accident took place on the Mehtan-Mehli Phagwara bypass on Wednesday evening, they said. Sukhpreet Singh (28), a resident of village Palahi, was in one of the cars and died in the accident while the five professors of a Lovely Professional University in Phagwara suffered multiple fractures, police said.
Punjab: Wheat procurement starts on April 1, food dept expects fall in arrivals
Chandigarh : The wheat procurement in Punjab for the rabi marketing season will start across 1,892 centres of the state agricultural produce marketing board from April 1. The state food and civil supplies department, four state procurement agencies and the Centre's Food Corporation of India are all geared up for hassle-free procurement. The state food and civil supplies department is apprehending fall in the arrivals this year due to global wheat shortfall owing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Punjab assembly’s special one-day session on April 1
Chandigarh : The Punjab cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday, decided to convene a special one-day assembly session on Friday. According to the list of business released by the Vidhan Sabha, the chief minister will move a resolution “regarding matters pertaining to Union Territory Chandigarh”.
Major bureaucratic reshuffle: AAP govt in Punjab transfers 11 IAS, 13 IPS officers
Chandigarh : In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab on Thursday transferred 11 IAS officers, 13 IPS officers and a PCS officer. Kumar Amit has been posted as special secretary, personnel, with additional charge as managing director, Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation, and Punjab State Warehousing Corporation as Special Secretary, agriculture, with additional charge of additional managing director, Vineet Kumar, relieving a PCS officer, Dalwinderjit Singh.
Govt extends contract of 105 law officers
The Punjab government on Thursday decided to extend the contract of 105 law officers, appointed during the Congress government regime. The letter written by Uma Shankar Gupta, additional secretary, department of home affairs, to Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu, makes it clear that their contracts have been extended till further orders or till the fresh engagement process is completed.
