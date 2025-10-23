1 killed, 5 injured in boiler blast at Ludhiana Verka milk plant

A late-night explosion at the Verka milk plant on Ferozepur Road on Wednesday left one worker dead and five others seriously injured.

The incident took place in the boiler section of the air heater unit, according to sub-inspector Aditya Sharma, the station house officer of Sarabha Nagar.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the blast originated in the boiler. Six workers were present at the site at the time of the incident,” he said.

One of the workers, Kunal Jain, 43, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where he later succumbed. The remaining injured — Ajit Singh, Puneet Kumar, Kulwant Singh, Davinder Singh Lalton, and Gurtej Singh, all residents of Ludhiana — are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Jain, a resident of Haqiqat Nagar in Haibowal, was reportedly the in-charge of the air heater section at the government-owned Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (MILKFED) plant. He is survived by his wife, who also works at the plant on contract, and two children.

According to Jain’s friends, he had been attending a birthday celebration when he received an urgent call from the plant, asking him to inspect the boiler. “Initially, he said he would go in the morning, but when the caller insisted, he left the party. Soon after, we heard about the tragedy,” one of them said.

Police officials said they are investigating why workers were present inside the facility on Vishwakarma Day (October 22) — a day when most industrial units traditionally remain closed. “We are coordinating with the plant’s management, and statements from the staff will be recorded to determine any negligence,” the SHO said.