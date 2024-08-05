1 killed, six hurt in Patiala road mishap

A speeding SUV, allegedly driven by a student, hit seven persons, killing one of them in Patran town of the district on Sunday. The incident occurred near the truck union office where the car (Thar), bearing an Uttar Pradesh registration number, recklessly struck pedestrians and bikers before crashing into a hairdresser’s kiosk. The SUV after the road mishap in Patran town of Patiala district on Sunday.

The injured were rushed to the Samana civil hospital where one person, identified as Tarsem Singh, was declared brought dead. Doctors said two injured were referred to the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala while a few were discharged after being administered first aid.

The police have detained two students, believed to be underage, who were in the SUV at the time of the mishap. They are said to be from Dirba in Sangrur.

The police confirmed that it had detained two persons and started an investigation into the matter.