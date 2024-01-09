₹1 lakh stolen from SUV parked outside Panchkula club
Thieves stole a bag containing ₹1 lakh in cash after smashing the window of a SUV parked outside MOBE club in Sector 5 on Sunday.
In his complaint, Divyanshu, 21, hailing from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, told police that he, along with his friends, Surjit from Rajasthan and Shabnam from Chamba, were travelling together in a Mahindra Thar.
They were headed from Chamba to Paonta Sahib to collect Shabnam’s degree from a dental college affiliated to Himachal Pradesh University.
Around 9 pm on Sunday, they stopped in Panchkula to visit MOBE club in Sector 5. When they returned to their parked car around 11.30 pm, they were shocked to find a rear window broken and three bags missing. One of these bags contained ₹1 lakh in cash and bank documents, along with cheques.
Acting on Divyanshu’s complaint, police registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage of the area for clues.