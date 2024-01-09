close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1 lakh stolen from SUV parked outside Panchkula club

1 lakh stolen from SUV parked outside Panchkula club

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 09, 2024 09:26 AM IST

Panchkula police registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station

Thieves stole a bag containing 1 lakh in cash after smashing the window of a SUV parked outside MOBE club in Sector 5 on Sunday.

Panchkula police are scanning CCTV footage of the area for clues. (iStock)
Panchkula police are scanning CCTV footage of the area for clues. (iStock)

In his complaint, Divyanshu, 21, hailing from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, told police that he, along with his friends, Surjit from Rajasthan and Shabnam from Chamba, were travelling together in a Mahindra Thar.

They were headed from Chamba to Paonta Sahib to collect Shabnam’s degree from a dental college affiliated to Himachal Pradesh University.

Around 9 pm on Sunday, they stopped in Panchkula to visit MOBE club in Sector 5. When they returned to their parked car around 11.30 pm, they were shocked to find a rear window broken and three bags missing. One of these bags contained 1 lakh in cash and bank documents, along with cheques.

Acting on Divyanshu’s complaint, police registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage of the area for clues.

