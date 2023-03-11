10 common service centres in Ambala issued notices for overcharging

A team on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of 11 common service centres (CSC) or Atal Sewa Kendra in Ambala Cantonment to check on overcharging and other complaints following orders of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Satinder Siwach, who also instructed the team to issue notices to 10 centres for not following the required guidelines. A total of 10 common service centres in Ambala were issued notices for overcharging. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Officials said there are more than 100 such authorised centres operating in the subdivision that provide over 1,700 online services involving benefits of various national and state schemes to the public.

However, it is mostly found that the centre operators were charging nearly double of the actual fees from the public, who are oblivious about the rates fixed by the government.

Siwach said the team comprising tehsildar Suresh Kumar and district coordinator of CSCs, Vivek Sharma visited 11 such centres in Cantt, out of which one was found closed.