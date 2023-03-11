Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 10 common service centres in Ambala issued notices for overcharging

10 common service centres in Ambala issued notices for overcharging

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Mar 11, 2023 03:29 AM IST

Officials said there are more than 100 such authorised centres operating in the subdivision that provide over 1,700 online services involving benefits of various national and state schemes to the public

A team on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of 11 common service centres (CSC) or Atal Sewa Kendra in Ambala Cantonment to check on overcharging and other complaints following orders of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Satinder Siwach, who also instructed the team to issue notices to 10 centres for not following the required guidelines.

A total of 10 common service centres in Ambala were issued notices for overcharging. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A total of 10 common service centres in Ambala were issued notices for overcharging. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Officials said there are more than 100 such authorised centres operating in the subdivision that provide over 1,700 online services involving benefits of various national and state schemes to the public.

However, it is mostly found that the centre operators were charging nearly double of the actual fees from the public, who are oblivious about the rates fixed by the government.

Siwach said the team comprising tehsildar Suresh Kumar and district coordinator of CSCs, Vivek Sharma visited 11 such centres in Cantt, out of which one was found closed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out