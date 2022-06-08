10 days before Moose Wala's murder, Punjab Police sought red-corner notice against Goldy Brar
The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it had sought a red-corner notice or an international arrest warrant against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who has claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, just 10 days before the incident. Bishnoi is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.
“The Punjab Police on May 19, 2022, ten days before the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, had already sent the proposal to the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue Red Corner notice against Goldy Brar, which will pave the way for his extradition to India,” the official spokesperson of the Punjab Police said.
The singer was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.
The police said the RCN was sought against Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in two separate cases registered against him in Faridkot.
"The proposal was sent on the basis of two cases including FIR No.409, dated 12.11.2020, u/s 307/427/148/ 149/120-B IPC, 25/27/54/59 Arms Act, PS City Faridkot, district Faridkot and FIR No.44, dated 18.02.2021, u/s 302/120-B/34 IPC, 25/54/ 59 Arms Act, PS City Faridkot, district Faridkot," the statement said.
Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Bishnoi gang.
Two cases had been registered against Brar in November 2020 and February 2021 on the charges of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act.
The murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year. The Punjab Police on Tuesday had said it had arrested eight persons so far in connection with the brutal murder of Moosewala.
The eight accused had been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters, said police.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
