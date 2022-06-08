10 days before Moose Wala's murder, Punjab Police sought red-corner notice against Goldy Brar

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it had sought a red-corner notice or an international arrest warrant against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who has claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, just 10 days before the incident. Bishnoi is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

“The Punjab Police on May 19, 2022, ten days before the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, had already sent the proposal to the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue Red Corner notice against Goldy Brar, which will pave the way for his extradition to India,” the official spokesperson of the Punjab Police said.

The singer was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

The police said the RCN was sought against Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in two separate cases registered against him in Faridkot.

"The proposal was sent on the basis of two cases including FIR No.409, dated 12.11.2020, u/s 307/427/148/ 149/120-B IPC, 25/27/54/59 Arms Act, PS City Faridkot, district Faridkot and FIR No.44, dated 18.02.2021, u/s 302/120-B/34 IPC, 25/54/ 59 Arms Act, PS City Faridkot, district Faridkot," the statement said.

Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Bishnoi gang.

Two cases had been registered against Brar in November 2020 and February 2021 on the charges of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

The murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year. The Punjab Police on Tuesday had said it had arrested eight persons so far in connection with the brutal murder of Moosewala.

The eight accused had been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters, said police.

