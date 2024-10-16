Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

10 labourers hurt as under-construction showroom’s lintel collapses in Raipur Rani

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 16, 2024 08:18 AM IST

The incident occurred around 3 pm, when the labourers were working on the lintel and supplying materials inside an under-construction room

As many as 10 labourers were injured after an under-construction lintel of a showroom collapsed in Raipur Rani’s Barona village on Tuesday afternoon.

An injured labourer being treated at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, on Tuesday. (HT photo)
An injured labourer being treated at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, on Tuesday. (HT photo)

The incident occurred around 3 pm, when the labourers were working on the lintel and supplying materials inside an under-construction room. Witnesses said while work was underway, debris suddenly started to fall, followed by the collapse of the entire lintel, trapping several workers underneath.

Local residents helped rescue teams pull out the men buried under the debris.

They were immediately rushed to the government hospital in Raipur Rani. However, due to the severity of the injuries, some patients were referred to the Sector 6 civil hospital in Panchkula.

The injured sustained varying degrees of injuries, with some suffering serious trauma to the head, arms, legs, and chest, while others escaped with minor wounds, said police.

They are looking into the cause of the collapse and have confirmed that the owner of the under-construction building will also be questioned as part of the investigation.

According to officials, rescue operations were launched as soon as the incident was reported, ensuring that all workers were safely evacuated.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On