10 labourers hurt as under-construction showroom’s lintel collapses in Raipur Rani

As many as 10 labourers were injured after an under-construction lintel of a showroom collapsed in Raipur Rani’s Barona village on Tuesday afternoon. An injured labourer being treated at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, on Tuesday. (HT photo)

The incident occurred around 3 pm, when the labourers were working on the lintel and supplying materials inside an under-construction room. Witnesses said while work was underway, debris suddenly started to fall, followed by the collapse of the entire lintel, trapping several workers underneath.

Local residents helped rescue teams pull out the men buried under the debris.

They were immediately rushed to the government hospital in Raipur Rani. However, due to the severity of the injuries, some patients were referred to the Sector 6 civil hospital in Panchkula.

The injured sustained varying degrees of injuries, with some suffering serious trauma to the head, arms, legs, and chest, while others escaped with minor wounds, said police.

They are looking into the cause of the collapse and have confirmed that the owner of the under-construction building will also be questioned as part of the investigation.

According to officials, rescue operations were launched as soon as the incident was reported, ensuring that all workers were safely evacuated.