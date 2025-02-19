Menu Explore
10 lakh stolen from Kharar bank account with fake ID

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 19, 2025 08:08 AM IST

Upon reviewing CCTV footage the following day, it was confirmed that the person who withdrew the money was not the actual account holder; the footage clearly shows the faces of the three individuals involved

Mohali police have registered a case against three unidentified individuals for fraudulently withdrawing 10 lakh from a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Kharar using forged identity and signatures. The complaint was filed on Monday by Srishti, the chief manager of the branch, at the Kharar City police station.

With the approval of its circle branch, PNB has credited ₹10 lakh back into the victim's account. (iStock)
With the approval of its circle branch, PNB has credited 10 lakh back into the victim’s account. (iStock)

As per the complaint, on February 1, a man claiming to be Paramjeet Singh, accompanied by two others, visited the bank. The individual obtained a new cheque book and subsequently withdrew 10 lakh in cash from the account. Later that evening, the real Paramjeet Singh contacted the bank manager, reporting the unauthorised withdrawal.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage the following day, it was confirmed that the person who withdrew the money was not the actual account holder. The footage clearly shows the faces of the three individuals involved.

With the approval of its circle branch, PNB has credited 10 lakh back into Singh’s account. The bank has also filed a formal complaint with the police against the three unknown suspects.

A case has been registered under sections 319(2), 318(4), 336(2), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation is underway in the case.

