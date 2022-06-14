100 militants neutralised in gunfights this year, 71 locals: Kashmir IGP
Security forces have neutralised 100 terrorists in counter-insurgency operations this year, of which the majority, 71, were locals, said Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar on Monday.
Security forces have eliminated double the number of ultras killed during the corresponding period last year. The IGP said, “Fifty terrorists, including one foreigner, were killed in the counter-terrorism operations last year in the first five months and 12 days, while 100 terrorists, including 29 foreigners, were neutralised in Kashmir this year,” the IGP said.
While the highest, 63, of the slain terrorists belonged to the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), 24 were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), 10 to Hizbul Mujahideen, two to Al-Badr, aand one to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.
Cops say there has been an increase in the number of local militants killed in gunfights as compared to previous years, which indicates that despite neutralising terrorists, recruitment of youth into terror outfits continues unabated, especially in south Kashmir where most encounters have taken place so far.
An officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “The figures suggest that the youth continues to join these organisations as militants have deep networks in the area. Security forces, especially officers on ground, must study the aspects which result in the youths taking up arms.”
Another officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Around 15 youngsters have gone missing from south Kashmir over the last two months and are suspected to have joined militant ranks.”
There had been a decline in militant recruitments last year with 128 locals joining terror outfits against 167 in 2020.
In 2021, 171 militants, both locals and foreigners, were killed in encounters in Kashmir, including top commanders of JeM, LeT, Hizbul and The Resistant Front, which police say is front of LeT. Among the militants killed over the last 13 months, around 20 were foreigners. Of 128 youngsters who joined militant ranks last year, 78 were killed and 16 were arrested.
Police officers say they are now face challenges from hybrid terrorists, who participate in terror activities but have no police record. “Hybrid militants are tough to identify and pose a challenge for security forces,” said a senior officer.
