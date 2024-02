102 teachers from HP to go to Singapore on educational visit

More than 100 teachers from Himachal Pradesh will leave for a five-day tour of Singapore to become familiar with “new technologies in the education sector” under a state scheme, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

Launching the “International Tour for Teachers” programme at hotel Peteroff in Shimla, Sukhu said that in the first batch, 102 teachers selected from across the state will leave for Singapore on Saturday.The trip will allow teachers the opportunity to be familiar with new technologies in the education sector and get acquainted with new methods of teaching, he said, according to a statement.

The Chief Minister also gave the teachers “foreign tour kits.” On March 15, the second batch of 98 teachers would be sent abroad, the chief minister said.

The state slipped to 18th rank in education due to lack of interest of the previous government, he said.

Sukhu said that the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools being opened in the state were a unique initiative towards giving students qualitative education. In the next 10 years, they would emerge as the best schools, Sukhu claimed.

He said that English medium would be introduced from class 1 in government schools from the next academic session.

State education minister Rohit Thakur said that the government was filling vacant posts in the education department on priority basis.