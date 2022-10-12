Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1.05 crore relief awarded in Chamkaur Sahib accident that killed three

1.05 crore relief awarded in Chamkaur Sahib accident that killed three

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 02:12 AM IST

Three men were killed and two others were seriously injured after a truck rammed into a pick-up truck near Chamkaur Sahib on March 25, 2019

One of the accident survivors was left 100% disabled due to lower limb paralysis, and also lost bladder and bowel control. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

Over three years after a collision between a truck and a pick-up truck near Chamkaur Sahib left three men dead and two others seriously injured, the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal has awarded a total compensation of 1.05 crore to the survivors and the deceased’s families.

According to the petition, Ashish, 17, and his father, Gopal Singh, 46, a DJ, who lived in Dhakriana district, Solan, Himachal Pradesh (HP), had to pick up some DJ equipment from Ludhiana. For this, they hired a Mahindra pick-up truck. On March 25, 2019, the father-son duo left with the truck driver, Sandeep Singh, 26, a relative Rakesh Kumar, 18, and a teacher Rajeshwar, 45.

While returning from Ludhiana via Chamkaur Sahib road, running along Ropar-Sirhind Canal, a truck, with a HP registration number, rammed into their vehicle head-on while driving on the wrong side of the road and speeding.

The accident killed Gopal and Rajeshwar on the spot, while Sandeep, Ashish and Rakesh were taken to the Chamkaur Sahib civil hospital, where Sandeep succumbed to his injuries. Ashish and Rakesh were further referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

In his petition, Rakesh said the accident left him 100% disabled due to lower limb paralysis, and he had also lost bladder and bowel control.

In their response, the truck driver, Sham Lal of Dali village, Bilaspur, HP, and owner said the FIR lodged in this matter was false. The insurer also prayed for the petition’s dismissal, claiming it was controverted.

However, the tribunal held the truck driver and insurance company jointly and severally liable, and directed them to pay 40.53 lakh to Rakesh and 10,104 to Ashish, besides 14.65 lakh to Gopal’s family, 23.07 lakh to the family of Sandeep and 27.49 lakh to the family of Rajeshwar, the three victims who died in the accident.

