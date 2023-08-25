Punjab: 107 vehicles impounded in campaign to check GST evasion, says Cheema

Chandigarh : Punjab finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Cheema on Thursday said that 107 vehicles were impounded due to lack of e-way bills and other required documents during the two-day special inspection campaign conducted by the mobile wings of various districts at Mandi Gobindgarh on August 23 and 24. The defaulters are likely to be fined more than ₹2 crore. Punjab finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Cheema on Thursday said that 107 vehicles were impounded due to lack of e-way bills and other required documents during the two-day special inspection campaign conducted by the mobile wings of various districts at Mandi Gobindgarh on August 23 and 24.

Cheema said the officers with the mobile wings were authorised to access business premises and the necessary records under Section 71 of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act so that apart from vehicles plying on the road, they could also inspect business premises as well as scrutinise the required records.

He said 55 vehicles were seized during the checking conducted by the mobile wings of Patiala, Ludhiana and the State Intelligence and Preventive Unit (SIPU) on August 23, while 52 vehicles were seized by the mobile wings of Ropar, Patiala and Shambhu till the afternoon of August 24.

“After issuing the notice in these cases, the responses of the firms concerned will be evaluated by the Tax Intelligence Unit to fix penalties against defaulters,” he said.

The taxation minister said the mobile teams of the tax department are on duty for 24 hours daily. He said on receiving information about large-scale tax evasion at any place, mobile wings of various districts are used to run a surprise operation to round up the tax evaders, he added.

