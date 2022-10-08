10-day Chandigarh National Crafts Mela gets underway at Kalagram with musical concert

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday inaugurated the 12th edition of the Chandigarh National Crafts Mela at Kalagram. The mela will conclude on October 16.

North Zone Culture Centre (NZCC), Patiala, and the Chandigarh administration hosted a concert on the opening day.

Symphony orchestras from Maharashtra, J&K, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Haryana presented ‘SwarLehri’ - a symphony of folk tunes. About 42 musicians enthralled the audience with pleasing folk tunes from different states in harmony with different musical instruments. The rendition gave a glimpse of the folklore and culture of these states, taking the audience on a journey exploring diverse folk traditions and music.

The next presentation was a comedy act ‘Bhopal Ki Train’, that entertained the audience to the hilt. Written by Tapan Bhatt and directed by his brother Saurabh Bhatt, the 15-minute act was a story of a man who works in railways and is looking for a particular counter. The skit is full of comic situations, depicting the hurdles he faces at the inquiry counter. The Bhatt brothers are the torchbearers of the folk tradition of Jaipur Tamasha.

The concert of the inaugural day concluded with ‘Nrityam’ - an amalgamation of classical and folk dances. About 70 dancers depicted the richness of our heritage and culture. The one-hour presentation started with Ganesh Vandana, followed by classical dances.

Santosh Nair from Delhi, who runs the Sadhya Dance Company was the choreographer.

