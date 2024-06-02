11 outdoor units of ACs missing at Ludhiana civil hospital

In last few days, as many as 11 outdoor units of air conditioners have been reportedly missing from the civil hospital. Earlier, three outdoor units of air conditioners were reported stolen when the authorities tried to start the ACs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). (HT File)

In May, the hospital authorities took stock of the outdoor units removed in December due to construction at mother and child section. According to the staff, the contractor had removed eight units and kept them in storage. However, when the authorities asked for the same, they were reported missing. The staff claimed that the contractor had arranged three units from his end as he was being held responsible for the missing units.

Earlier, three outdoor units of air conditioners were reported stolen when the authorities tried to start the ACs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Further, the senior medical officer Dr Mandeep Kaur Sandhu lodged a complaint at the police post in hospital premises.

The hospital staff on condition of anonymity said if ACs could not have been stolen as each unit weighs above 30 kg. It is not possible to steal these units without being noticed, unless it was done by someone from the inside. “The units were installed on the terrace which remains locked and the keys are with the guards,” the staff added.

The police post incharge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ranjeet Singh said, “I have received the complaint but still waiting for AC bills and other information to register an FIR.”

Meanwhile, a police official on condition of anonymously said that an FIR was registered for missing AC units from the mother and child section in December as well. The place where hospital authorities claimed that outdoor units were installed for the ICU ACs, nothing was found to establish if they were there in the first place, the official added.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Mandeep Kaur Sandhu when approached for a comment did not return the calls.