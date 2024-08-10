1,108 power theft cases detected, defaulters fined 437.54 lakh

(Blurb) Over 400 found indulged in other irregularities, penalised Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Saturday uncovered 1,108 cases of electricity theft during a large-scale inspection drive carried out across five zones of the state. (HT File)

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Saturday uncovered 1,108 cases of electricity theft during a large-scale inspection drive carried out across five zones of the state. The operation, directed by power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, was aimed to curb illegal electricity usage and ensure compliance with authorised consumption regulations.

The inspection, led by PSPCL’s distribution director DPS Grewal, involved a comprehensive examination of 26,599 power connections. In total, 1,108 theft cases were detected, resulting in defaulters being fined ₹437.54 lakh.

Additionally, the drive identified 219 instances of unauthorised use of electricity (UUE) and 227 cases of unauthorised extension of load (UE), leading to penalties of ₹33.7 lakh and ₹12.07 lakh, respectively.

Out of 3,200 connections checked in the PSPCL’s north zone, 87 cases of theft were identified, leading to fine totalling ₹35.59 lakh. Fifty UUE cases were also detected and the defaulters were fined ₹4.3 lakh.

As many as 6,913 connections were inspected in the south zone and 269 theft cases surfaced, inviting ₹90.96 lakh as penalty.

The border zone saw 9,566 connections being checked where officials came across 288 theft cases and imposed ₹88.93 lakh as fine. They also identified 48 UUE cases, with ₹6.34 lakh charged to defaulters.

Of 4,036 connections checked in the central zone, 173 theft cases were found, leading to ₹86.76 lakh in penalty. The zone also recorded 34 UUE cases with penalties totalling ₹8.25 lakh and 114 UE cases with fine amounting to ₹4.86 lakh.

During the raid in the west zone, as many as 2,884 connections were checked, uncovering 332 theft cases with fine amounting to ₹135.3 lakh. The inspection also revealed 87 UUE cases, resulting in ₹14.81 lakh in penalty and 113 UE cases with ₹7.21 lakh charged.

DPS Grewal emphasised that the mass checking drive would continue in the coming months. He urged the PSPCL consumers to contribute to the effort by reporting any instance of electricity theft in their areas. Grewal also encouraged residents to regularise their electricity connections.