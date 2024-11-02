111 fire incidents across Ludhiana in two days

With 71 fire incidents reported on the second day of Diwali celebrations, the tally of such cases in two days across the district reached 111, according to the data from the fire department. A hosiery unit on Tibba road engulfed in flames in Ludhiana on Friday. (Hindustan Times)

Of the 71 fresh cases, 53 were in the city and 18 were reported in rural areas, the data added.

The tally of fire incidents in the city rose up to 78 in the last two days.

According to fire officials, a major fire broke out in a scrap godown in Jarkhar, and firefighters spent nearly 12 hours battling the blaze. Located far from the city, the godown lacked a nearby water supply and the firefighters made over 100 trips to refill water from the Gill Road fire station. The scrap materials caught fire and caused multiple small explosions, emanating thick black smoke that was visible for miles, the officials added.

Another major incident was reported at a crockery store near ATI College Road. The members of a family asleep on the first floor had to jump onto an adjacent building when the fire engulfed the ground floor store. A family member sustained injuries, including a fractured leg, during the escape.

Residents of the area said they heard two blasts, believed to be from liquified-petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders inside the store. Firefighters brought the fire under control by early morning.

Jagraon fire officer Satinder, who goes by a single name, said, “Only two fire incidents were reported in Raikot and in Jagraon. The Raikot fire was minor but the one in Jagraon was brought under control in five hours. The fire erupted at the first floor of the saloon and all the material and machinery were gutted.”

‘18 blazes in Samrala, Khanna; most from stubble burning’

Samrala fire officer Hardeep Singh said that 18 blazes were reported in Khanna and Samrala over the past two days.

“Around 18 fire incidents were reported in the Samrala and Khanna on Friday and Saturday. Most of the incidents were of stubble burning. More than 100 fire tenders have been used in total to douse the fire,” he added.

Fires in city over 2 days

Houses 17

Open plots/grounds 21

Factories/godowns 18

Cars 3

Garbage heaps 3

Motorcycle 1

Shops 8

LPG cylinder blasts 1

Parks 1

Shanties 3

Wells 2