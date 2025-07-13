1.11L cash prize for scoring over 90% in Class 12: CM Saini

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday urged students to reject drugs and actively contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Developed India.’ Speaking at the Medhavi Chhatra Samman Samaroh at PWD Guest House, CM Saini honoured 275 state and district toppers from Classes 10 and 12 across various streams. Haryana chief minister felicitating a student during an event in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sourced)

CM highlighted Haryana’s educational reforms over the past decade, including establishing medical colleges in 15 districts and setting up degree colleges every 20 kilometers to promote higher education for girls. In a significant announcement, he stated that scheduled caste(SC) students scoring over 90% in Class 12 would receive a ₹1.11 lakh cash prize.

Saini emphasised holistic development beyond academics, stressing the importance of moral and spiritual values. He affirmed the government’s commitment to implementing the National Education Policy in Haryana by 2025, well ahead of the national 2040 deadline, with a focus on integrating vocational and skill-based education from Class 6, a programme already benefiting students in 1,001 schools. He also lauded initiatives like the ‘Super-100’ programme, which provides coaching for competitive exams like IIT-JEE and NEET to meritorious government school students.

Saini chairs PM Surya Ghar free power scheme in Kaithal

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday chaired the programme organised under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme in Pyoda village of Kaithal, where he also announced a grant of ₹21 lakh for the development work.

During his visit, Saini first inspected the solar rooftop system installed on the roof of the house of the beneficiary under the scheme and received information about its benefits.

Saini said that under the scheme, the beneficiaries, while on one hand we get green energy from the solar system, on the other hand they are also getting great relief from electricity bills.

The CM also appealed to the people of the state to avail the benefit from the scheme, “The government has set a target of installing 2 kW solar systems on the roofs of 1 lakh houses in the state for free under the PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme. This system is being installed on the roofs of the houses of Antyodaya families. As soon as the target of 1 lakh families is achieved, the next 1 lakh more families will be given the benefit of this scheme. So far, 26,000 families have taken advantage of this scheme including 1,707 families in Kaithal,” he added.

Saini further said that under the state government’s Mhara Gaon Jagmag Gaon Yojana, out of 6,500 villages, more than 5,800 villages are getting 24 hours electricity.