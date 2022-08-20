113-km triathlon to be held in Chandigarh on August 21
The swimming stretch of the triathlon will be held at Sukhna Lake at 6am, after which athletes will start on the cycling circuit on the Kurali-Chandigarh Road
Tuffman India will organise the first edition of the 113-km triathlon in Chandigarh and Mohali on August 21. The triathlon will include a 1.9km swimming circuit, followed by 90-km of cycling and a half-marathon (21.1km).
The swimming stretch of the triathlon will be held at Sukhna Lake at 6am on Sunday, after which athletes will start on the cycling circuit on the Kurali-Chandigarh road.
From Sukhna Lake the cyclists will go to New Chandigarh via Mullanpur Circle, Matka Chowk, Madhya Marg. After parking their cycles back at Oberoi Sukhvilas, they will run towards Baddi- Kurali Road in loops till their respective distances, finally finishing the triathlon race in the campus of the Oberoi Sukhvilas.
There are five categories of triathlon and duathlon.The 113km triathlon (1.9km swim, 90-km cycling and 21.1-km run), Olympic triathlon (1.5-km swim, 40-km cycling and 10-km run), sprint triathlon (0.75-km swim, 20-km cycling, 5-km run) and Olympic duathlon and sprint duathlon. As many as 125 triathletes from across the country are competing in different categories.
Tuffman India founder Sanjay Mangla said, “It is a dream come true for everyone that Chandigarh is hosting its first- ever 113-km triathlon where people will experience an open-water swim at Sukhna Lake.”
-
UP-based drug peddler held with 1.90 kg opium in Karnal
A team of the anti-narcotics cell of the Karnal police has arrested a drug peddler and claimed to have recovered 1.90kg of opium from him. The police have identified the accused as Dalchand of Makrandpur village in Badayun district of Uttar Pradesh. The police have booked him under the relevant Sections of the NDPS Act at Sadar police station. He was produced in court and was taken on four-day police remand.
-
HC notice on plea challenging collection of toll at Gadpuri on Delhi-Agra highway
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a response from the National Highways Authority of India, among others, on a plea challenging the collection of toll at Gadpuri in Palwal on the Delhi-Agra highway. The high court bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj acted on the plea from two Palwal residents, Karan Singh Dala, a former MLA, and Rajvir, who had challenged NHAI's decision to allow the collection of toll by the concessionaire.
-
Haryana deputy CM on stone-laying spree in Sonepat
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 16 projects worth Rs 87 crore in Sonepat. Interacting with reporters, Dushyant said Union minister Nitin Gadkari had accepted all the demands related to the road development in the state. He said the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Maruti-Suzuki plant at Kharkhauda on August 28.
-
Mining mafia attack: Retired high court judge to probe killing of DSP in Nuh
A month after the mining mafia killed deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh in Nuh district on July 19, the Haryana government has instituted a commission of inquiry to look into the circumstances leading to the death of the DSP who was mowed down by a dumper during a raid to check illegal mining.
-
Ludhiana shoe trader’s employee alleges ₹12.5 lakh robbery
Unidentified persons thrashed a shoe trader's employee and robbed him of his scooter carrying ₹12.50 lakh near Karabara on Thursday late. The man was returning home after dropping his employer at his house in Kitchlu Nagar. However, expressing apprehensions regarding the story, police said the victim had changed his statement a few times. He asked to record his statement, but did not reach the police station until Friday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics