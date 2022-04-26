115 fall sick as diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated water supply in Gazipur worsens
A day after 15 people fell ill after consuming contaminated water in Gazipur village of Zirakpur, 115 more cases of diarrhoea were reported from the village.
Swinging into the action, the health department reached the site and organised a medical camp in the village.
Assistant civil surgeon Dr Renu Singh, who was part of the visiting team said a camp was organised and medicines were given to the patients. She further said the team also conducted door-to-door surveys and samples were taken, adding that three patients had to be admitted to the civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.
Zirakpur municipal corporation (MC), meanwhile, supplied water tankers to the village.
The water supply department’s sub-divisional engineer (SDE) Karamjeet Singh said the leakages had been plugged, adding that they have collected water samples. He said authorities are looking into the private company action of laying wires without requisite permission, which damaged the water supply pipes and led to the outbreak, and are in process of lodging a police complaint.
Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Swati Tiwana also visited the village on Monday and took stock of the situation, later directing the water supply department to check their supply again before restoring it to the affected areas.
Notably, the supply of contaminated water has been a longstanding problem in Zirakpur. In August last year, a cholera outbreak in the Baltana area, where a three-year-old girl and 30-year-old man succumbed to the infection, saw more than 400 cases being reported from three localities including Ekta Vihar, Ravindra Enclave, and Harmilapur.
Similarly, in July last year, a nine-year-old boy died and around 400 people got infected due to a cholera outbreak in Abheypur and Budhanpur villages in the neighbouring Panchkula district.
-
Commonwealth medallist among five held in Hisar bank robbery case
The Hisar STF on Monday arrested five persons, including a junior commonwealth games gold medallist in connection with the robbery at a Union Bank's Azad Nagar branch in Hisar on April 18. The arrested men have been identified as main accused Soni, of Hisar, who is a junior commonwealth games gold medallist and is serving in ITBP, Pradeep, of Hisar, Sonu, of Jind, and Sonepat natives Vikas Kumar and Naveen.
-
Water woes trouble Panchkula residents, officials deny shortage
With the rise in temperature, Panchkula residents' water woes have also multiplied. For the last three weeks, members of the Citizens' Welfare Association have been raising the issue of water scarcity and have written to senior-most HSVP officials for a solution. Yet, HSVP executive engineer Payal maintains that the city's daily demand of 110 million gallons (MGD) is being adequately met through Kajauli Waterworks, Kaushalya Dam and tubewells.
-
Bhiwani man booked for raping minor kabaddi player
The Tosham police have booked a man from a Bhiwani village under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 17-year-old kabaddi player from a neighbouring village on a train in February. The girl's mother said the accused had promised to enrol their daughter at an academy in Indore.
-
Karnal visit: Union minister blames previous Congress govt for inflation
Union minister for social justice and empowerment and Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale blamed the “wrong policies” of the previous Congress government for inflation. On the political developments in Athawale's home state, deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra, he said President's rule is the need of the hour. “My party does not support Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's stand over loudspeakers at mosques,” he said.
-
Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University bans protests on campus
The authorities of Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University have prohibited protests within 100m of residential areas on campus including vice-chancellor's residence, university secretariat, examination wing, library, buildings comprising teaching blocks, two auditoriums, hostel premises and entries of gates of varsity. BJP's junior alliance partner in Haryana, Jannayak Janata Party's student body, Indian National Students' Organisation national chief Pradeep Deswal came down heavily over the varsity's decision.
