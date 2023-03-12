11-hour power cut leaves Mohali residents, traders vexed

Thousands of residents were at the receiving end as the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) imposed a 11-hour power cut in various parts of Mohali on Saturday. Rsidents, especially those working from home and students, were left high and dry due to the power cut in Mohali on Saturday. (HT File Photo)

While the PSPCL had announced a scheduled power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm owing to maintenance work at the 66 kV grid in Industrial Area, Phase 1, the power supply was not restored until 8.10 pm, leaving traders and residents, especially those working from home and students, high and dry.

Worried about refrigerated consumables and medicines getting spoiled amid the hot weather, consumers struggled to arrange power backups through the day.

Among the areas affected were Phases 1, 2, 3-A, 4, 5 and 6, Sectors 116, 117, 118 and 119, Balongi, Barmajra, Green Enclave, Daun, Sector 39 West, Jujhar Nagar, Mohali village, Madanpura, and Industrial Areas Phase 1 to 6.

Ravinder Singh, who runs a mobile repair shop, said PSPCL had said the power supply will be restored by evening. “But there was no supply till 7 pm. So, I had to bring the shutters down and return home,” he added.

A PSPCL official said the residents were informed about the outage in advance: “But the repairs took longer than expected. We regret the inconvenience caused to people.”