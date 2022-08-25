11-year-old girl killed by stray cattle in Kurukshetra’s Shahbad
A girl was killed by stray cattle in Shahbad town of the Kurukshetra district. The family members told the police that the victim, Palak, was going to buy milk from the market when two stray bulls hit her
An 11-year-old girl was killed by stray cattle in Shahbad town of the Kurukshetra district. The family members told the police that the victim, Palak, was going to buy milk from the market when two stray bulls hit her. A bull crushed her under its feet and she died on the spot.
Later, locals took her to the hospital but doctors declared her brought dead.
The police said the victim was the daughter of a labourer and the incident has agitated the residents as they accused the local administration of failing to make the town free from stray cattle.
Shahbad MLA Ram Karan met the aggrieved family members and expressed his condolences. The MLA said the government should take immediate steps in this direction and ensure that all stray cattle reach to gaushalas. The police said the body has been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.
-
In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 70 lakh students yet to receive ₹1200 to buy uniforms
Of the 1.91 crore students in government primary and upper primary schools, nearly 70 lakh students are yet to get money for the purchase of school uniforms in their bank accounts as they are not linked to Aadhar cards. Director of basic education Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh said no student would be barred from entering school for the want of a uniform.
-
Ludhiana autorickshaw driver’s murder cracked with arrest of two friends
Two days after the body of an auto driver was found lying recovered from the Barota road area near Sidhwan Canal, police on Wednesday arrested two of the deceased's friends for the alleged killing. Police, however, are yet to arrest two women accomplices of the arrested accused, Pawan and Jagroop of Shimlapuri. Pawan and Jagroop were arrested after being identified from the CCTV footage that had captured the horrific crime. The accused worked as labourers.
-
High Court grants slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife anticipatory bail
The Allahabad high court granted anticipatory bail to wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, Richa Dubey, in an alleged forgery case. Justice SK Gupta allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Richa Dubey, who filed the present petition after police filed a charge sheet against her. Earlier, she was granted anticipatory bail by the high court till the submission of the police report. Dubey's plea was that during the investigation, she had fully cooperated.
-
Prayagraj: Minor abducted, gang-raped, police try to ‘hush up’ the case
The family of a minor girl, who was allegedly abducted and gang-raped two weeks back, has complained about the police cover-up who tried to pass off the incident as a road accident. As per reports, a minor girl was allegedly abducted and gang raped by three youths under the Kaundhiara police station in the trans-Yamuna area on August 10. SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit admitted to negligence by cops at the Kaundhiara police station.
-
Mohali: Man rapes minor maid after calling her to clean flat, booked
Police are on the lookout for a man who raped a 17-year-old domestic help after calling her to clean a flat at a residential society in Zirakpur. Investigating officer Nirmal Kaur said the accused had been identified as Akash Kumar. The girl, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and works as a domestic help at residential societies in Zirakpur, told the police that she was walking back home around 6 pm on Monday.
