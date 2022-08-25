11-year-old girl killed by stray cattle in Kurukshetra’s Shahbad

An 11-year-old girl was killed by stray cattle in Shahbad town of the Kurukshetra district. The family members told the police that the victim, Palak, was going to buy milk from the market when two stray bulls hit her. A bull crushed her under its feet and she died on the spot.

Later, locals took her to the hospital but doctors declared her brought dead.

The police said the victim was the daughter of a labourer and the incident has agitated the residents as they accused the local administration of failing to make the town free from stray cattle.

Shahbad MLA Ram Karan met the aggrieved family members and expressed his condolences. The MLA said the government should take immediate steps in this direction and ensure that all stray cattle reach to gaushalas. The police said the body has been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.