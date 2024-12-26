The Mullanpur Dakha police have booked at least 12 persons, including Congress supporters, for attempting a murder bid on the son of a rebel candidate, who contested the Mullanpur Dakha Municipal Council elections as an independent and won, and neighbours when they were holding a march after victory. 12 booked for attack during poll victory march in Mullanpur Dakha

The accused have been identified as Mintoo of Roomi village and his son, while 10 of their aides are yet to be identified. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Lovepreet Singh of Patti Boora village in Dakha. Lovepreet Singh said his mother Sarabjit Kaur contested the election as an independent candidate and won.

He added that on December 21 they were taking out a march to show gratitude to the voters after the result was declared. When they were passing through the road alongside which the office of Congress leader Sandeep Sandhu is situated, the accused intercepted him and his neighbors Ranjit Singh, Happy Baba before attacking with sharp edged weapons.

ASI Narinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 109, 126(2), 115(2), 191(3), 190 and 351(2) of the BNS has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.