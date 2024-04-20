12 days on, prime suspect in Kharar woman’s murder dies

The 29-year-old man, who allegedly stabbed his 27-year-old girlfriend to death at her house in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, in the wee hours of April 6, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Having sustained critical injuries in an accident while fleeing the crime scene, the accused had been battling for life at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, ever since. (HT Photo)

While fleeing in the victim’s car after the crime, the accused, Anas Qureshi, had met with an accident near Shahabad, Haryana, nearly 80 km from the victim’s house.

Having sustained critical injuries, he had been battling for life at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, ever since.

A native of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, the accused lived in a rented accommodation in Dadumajra, Chandigarh, and ran an eatery in the Sector 38 market.

His body has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital where Haryana Police will get his autopsy done on Saturday. “Since the accident took place in Shahbad, Haryana police will get his autopsy done,” said a police officer.

Motive remains unclear

As the accused remained critical since the accident, the police were never able to record his statement, leaving the murder motive unclear.

“The case is almost finished due to the unfortunate deaths of the accused and the victim,” a police officer said.

Earlier, police probe had revealed that both were in a relationship for over two years. Anas and the victim met in Chandigarh four years back and began dating eventually.

Both the families were aware of their relationship and the accused had also attended the wedding of the victim’s elder brother.

Police added the couple’s relationship had turned sour recently over some disagreements, which suspectedly prompted Anas to murder his girlfriend in a fit of rage. The weapon used to stab the woman in the neck was a knife from her kitchen only and remains untraced.

A manager in a multinational company, the 27-year-old victim lived with her family, including her mother, and an elder and younger brother. The family had moved into their 250-square-yard, newly constructed house in Sunny Enclave just six months back.