12 IAS, 67 HCS officers transferred in Haryana

The Haryana government on Tuesday appointed 2011 batch IAS officer, Vinay Pratap Singh as excise and taxation commissioner. Singh who replaced Ashima Brar will continue to hold the charge of director, human resources department and administrator, Trade Fair Authority Haryana. As per the orders, Ashima Brar was posted as commissioner and secretary, co-operation and managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam. A total of 12 IAS and 67 state civil services officers were shuffled. Ambala divisional commissioner PC Meena and Rohtak divisional commissioner Rohtak division Anshaj Singh would swap their places of posting. (HT File)

Additional chief secretary (ACS) health Sudhir Rajpal was given the additional charge of women and child development replacing Amneet P Kumar who was as commissioner and secretary of fisheries and archives departments.

Ambala divisional commissioner PC Meena and Rohtak divisional commissioner Rohtak division Anshaj Singh would swap their places of posting. Director general archives Shekhar Vidyarthi was given additional charge of director general, fire services. Director general, development and panchayats DK Behera was given additional charge of transport commissioner. Director tourism, Shaleen was given additional charge of managing director, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation. Jhajjar additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Saloni Sharma was posted as ADC, Bhiwani replacing Harshit Kumar, who was posted as commissioner, municipal corporation, Sonepat. ADC, Fatehabad Rahul Modi was posted as district municipal commissioner, Rewari.