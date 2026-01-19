1.2 kg gold, ₹1.42-cr cash found in car at Chandigarh Police naka

A random checking drive in Industrial Area led to the recovery of 1.2 kg gold and ₹1.42 crore in unaccounted cash on Sunday, said police. The seizure was made from a Honda Amaze car that was intercepted near the Colony Number-4 traffic light point in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area. (HT file photo/for representation only)

The seizure was made from a Honda Amaze car that was intercepted near the Colony Number-4 traffic light point. Police said the action was part of routine random checking when the vehicle was stopped after it was found moving in a suspicious manner.

During the search of the car, the police team recovered a large quantity of gold, along with cash amounting to ₹1.42 crore. The driver was identified as Jagmohan Jain, a resident of Ambala, Haryana, who claimed to be a jeweller.

Police officials said during preliminary questioning, the driver failed to produce any valid documents or authorisation pertaining to the possession or transportation of the gold and cash at the spot.

Given the substantial recovery, police immediately informed the investigative agencies concerned. Officials are working to ascertain the source of the gold and cash, as well as their intended destination.

The Honda Amaze car used for transporting the valuables was taken into police custody, and the driver is being subjected to sustained questioning.

Police officials said further legal action will be initiated after verification of documents and examination of financial records. They added that all angles of the case were being thoroughly investigated and, if required, other agencies may be roped in to assist with the probe.