12 lady cops to patrol 25 educational institutes in Mohali

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni on Wednesday flagged off 10 motorcycles and six scooters at District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 which will be used by police for patrolling.

Speaking on the occasion, Soni said that 12 lady police personnel will use the scooters to patrol 25 important schools, colleges, and educational institutions, so that they can prevent incidents of eve-teasing and provide a safe environment to students. They will be on duty from 7 am to 6 pm and have been provided with wireless sets and batons. A video conference was also held on Wednesday with the principals of these schools and colleges.

Soni added that the motorcycles will be used by the cops deployed in the police control room (PCR). Two policemen will be on duty on each motorcycle.