12% of Mohali’s 7.43 lakh eligible population fully vaccinated

In the seven months since the vaccination drive started nationwide, Mohali district has fully inoculated around 88,000 (or 12%) of its 7,43,000 eligible population, while 5,39,014 (72.5%) have received only the first dose.

Though over 6,00,000 people have been vaccinated, the response by senior citizens trails behind those aged between 18 and 44.

According to figures from the CoWin portal, out of the 6,26,542 Mohali residents vaccinated as of July 7, the population covered the most is in the 18-45 age bracket, with 3,67,723 people in this group having received at least one dose.

Among those in the 45-60 age group, 1,45,756 have come forward for vaccination, and among senior citizens 1,13,063 have received the jab.

Health workers are last on the list with only 24, 000 having been immunised, even though they were the first target group when the vaccination drive began on January 16.

Phase 2 of the drive for senior citizens and comorbid people aged above 45 began on March 1, that for all people above 45 years on March 23, while the 18-45 age bracket was covered from May 1 under the third phase.

Notably, out of the total number, 3,76,427 beneficiaries are men and 2,50,056 women.

In Mohali, vaccines are being administered at 49 government sites and five private hospitals.

Among the population covered so far, 5,44,908 have received Covishield and 79,901 Covaxin.

While the second dose of Covishield is being provided only after 84 days as per central government guidelines, Covaxin’s second dose is being administered after 28 days.

Dr Vikrant Nagra, in-charge for the vaccination drive in Mohali, said hesitancy towards the vaccine was still prevalent in the rural areas. “We are holding camps in villages to elicit more response, while in urban areas people are readily coming forward and complete coverage will increase as the 84-day period between two Covishield doses starts lapsing from August onwards,” he added.