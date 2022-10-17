12th global week culminates with grand event at Chitkara University

The week long 12th edition of the Annual Global Week-2022 culminated on Sunday at Chitkara University. Global Week -2022 was conducted at both campuses of Chitkara University in Punjab as well as Himachal Pradesh.

Under the initiative, Chitkara University hosted more than 75 professors from 40 universities spread across 20 countries, who delivered credit-based modules to the students, which helped them gain a global perspective.

The culmination event was attended by Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University; Niyati Chitkara, director, Chitkara International School and officials from both campuses of the varsity.

Speaking on the last day, Roger Moser from Macquarie University, Australia, said, “Over the course of the event, I tried to understand views of the students here, as their perspective can be quite different from what we see in Australia. Hence, it is pertinent to assess what we can learn from each other.”

Tamar Rodney from John Hopkins University, USA, said, “We were able to expose students to different ways of thinking and learning over the course of Global Week. I found it extremely valuable to share what I have learnt and also learnt from students at the same time.”

Indra Odina, faculty of education, psychology and art, University of Latvia, Latvia, added, “The concept of internationalisation at home is very essential and it’s also very good for sustainability issues. It’s a great initiative to bring more than 75 staff members from across the world for the students to have a very elaborate experience.”

Ashok Chitkara, chancellor, Chitkara University, said their endeavour is to develop pedagogical excellence through globally imbibed best practices.

“Global Week is a truly philanthropic initiative that extensively promotes the university’s priority mandate in boosting collaborative teaching and blended learning across borders. Bonding between students and professors leads to opportunities of collaboration such as internships, hands-on projects and exclusive scholarships,” said Madhu Chitkara.

Since its inception, more than 200 faculty members from international universities all over the world have participated in the Global Week initiative.