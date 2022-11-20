12-year-old, uncle rescued from well in Kupwara

After 12 hours of hectic efforts, two persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were rescued from a well in Kupwara late on Friday night.

The boy had earlier fallen into the well while trying to fetch a cricket ball and his uncle later slipped while trying to rescue him.

The villagers reached out to the local administration, police and army. Expert teams and machinery were soon rushed to the spot and the duo was rescued after 12-hour-long operations.

Giving out details, Kupwara DDC chairperson Irfan Sultan, in a tweet, said, “Over 12-hour Long Rescue Operation In Hatmulla Kupwara ends as trapped Uncle-Nephew duo finally retrieved. Hats off to the entire rescue team for saving two lives.”

The rescued duo was taken to the hospital for treatment. While the boy was discharged soon after, his uncle is undergoing treatment for injuries.