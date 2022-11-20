Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 12-year-old, uncle rescued from well in Kupwara

12-year-old, uncle rescued from well in Kupwara

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 20, 2022 12:28 AM IST

The boy, a resident of Kupwara, had earlier fallen into the well while trying to fetch a cricket ball and his uncle later slipped while trying to rescue him

Two persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were rescued from a well in Kupwara. (HT File)
Two persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were rescued from a well in Kupwara. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

After 12 hours of hectic efforts, two persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were rescued from a well in Kupwara late on Friday night.

The boy had earlier fallen into the well while trying to fetch a cricket ball and his uncle later slipped while trying to rescue him.

The villagers reached out to the local administration, police and army. Expert teams and machinery were soon rushed to the spot and the duo was rescued after 12-hour-long operations.

Giving out details, Kupwara DDC chairperson Irfan Sultan, in a tweet, said, “Over 12-hour Long Rescue Operation In Hatmulla Kupwara ends as trapped Uncle-Nephew duo finally retrieved. Hats off to the entire rescue team for saving two lives.”

The rescued duo was taken to the hospital for treatment. While the boy was discharged soon after, his uncle is undergoing treatment for injuries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out