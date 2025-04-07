12-yr-old charred to death, 6 injured in Pulwama blaze

A 12- year- old boy was charred to death and six others were injured in a fire incident at a religious seminary in the Tral town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Sunday. The deceased student was identified as Yasir Ahmad, a resident of Karmula Tral. (HT Photo)

They said that the fire erupted at Darul Uloom Shah-e-Hamdan in Tral during the night.

The personnel of fire & emergency service department along with police managed to reach the area and bring the fire under control after some strenuous efforts.

“The fire led to the death of a student and injuries to six other boys who jumped out of the windows, while also severely damaging the structure, “ a police official said.

The deceased student was identified as Yasir Ahmad, a resident of Karmula Tral.

The police have taken cognisance of the incident and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed his condolences and directed for immediate relief to the injured.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident at Dar-ul-Uloom Shah Hamdaan (RA), Tral. Despite swift action, we sadly lost one young boy. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Injured students are receiving the best care. Immediate relief has been extended and my office is in touch. Fire safety audit of all vital institutions in the area will be conducted, “ he said.