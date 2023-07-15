Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 13 cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh academy make it to NDA, IMA

13 cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh academy make it to NDA, IMA

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 15, 2023 09:04 PM IST

As many as 13 cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute SAS Nagar have made it up to prestigious defence academies including National Defence Academy

As many as 13 cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) SAS Nagar have made it up to prestigious defence academies including National Defence Academy (NDA), Cadet Training Wings (CTWs) for the Technical Entry Scheme (TES) and Indian Military Academy (IMA) in the last month. Cadet Manpreet Singh is among the top 20 candidates for the TES Entry.

At least 141 alumni of this institute have also been commissioned as officers in the Defence Services (HT File Photo)
At least 141 alumni of this institute have also been commissioned as officers in the Defence Services (HT File Photo)

Congratulating these candidates on joining the various academies to become defence officers, Punjab employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora said that with joining of these 13 cadets, a total of 216 cadets of this Institute have joined different Service Training Academies since the inception of the Institute.

At least 141 alumni of this Institute have also been commissioned as officers in the Defence Services. He said that the government is committed to fulfil the aspirations of Punjab’s youth, who want to join the defence services.

He said that it’s matter of great pride for the state as with a selection rate of 52%, the institute has been the most successful of its kind in the country. Arora said that these cadets will prove to be an asset for the country.

Director of Maharaja Ranjit Singh AFPI Major General Ajay H Chauhan (Retd) exhorted the cadets to live up to their calling and be worthy sons of Punjab and true soldiers of the Nation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out