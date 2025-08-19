13 deaths in six months at 10 blackspots fail to wake up Panchkula admn

Commuters in Panchkula continue to brave peril, with no remedial measures at 10 identified accident blackspots. Non-functional signal at the Chandimandir light point, a major accident-prone area. (Sant Arora/HT)

According to official data, 13 people have lost their lives and 15 sustained injuries between January and June 2025 at these blackspots, located at: Sukhomajri Bypass, HMT Gate, Pinjore, Surajpur bus stop, Chandimandir toll plaza, Shakti Dwar (Tank Chowk), Old Panchkula light point, Majri Chowk, Sector 6/7 light point, Amartex Chowk and Tau Devi Lal Stadium light point.

While experts have made a slew of recommendations during road safety committee meetings to improve commuter safety, significant work remains undone.

The lax attitude of authorities is most visible at the Chandimandir light point, a major accident-prone area, where no CCTV cameras have been installed.

The junction remains clogged with mechanic shops and illegally parked heavy vehicles dotting roadsides. Drivers also flout rules in the absence of proper monitoring.

Majri Chowk is another blackspot, where fruit vendors and illegal two-wheeler parking choke the stretch, forcing commuters to struggle daily. At Old Panchkula light point, taxi and auto drivers encroach upon the highway while waiting for passengers.

A traffic police officer admitted that challaning machines are available for only two hours a day, making consistent enforcement “difficult”.

Several roads also have cuts that function as junctions without blinkers or traffic lights. For instance, the road connecting Sector 14 and the Industrial Area has multiple such cuts, allowing commuters to enter rashly from both sides and endangering commuters, particularly towards Amartex Chowk and the Zirakpur–Kalka highway.

The Federation of Residents’ Association (FORA) has also raised concern over other unsafe junctions. They have demanded traffic lights at Major Sandeep Chowk, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Udham Singh Chowk and Geeta Chowk, warning that fast-moving vehicles endanger pedestrians and create chaos during peak office hours.