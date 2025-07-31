13 Haryana MLAs to attend legislative summit in Boston from August 4-6

Thirteen legislators from Haryana will take part in a legislative summit being held in Boston, US, from August 4 to 6.The lawmakers are part of an Indian delegation comprising more than 130 MLAs and MLCs from 24 states and 21 political parties. Thirteen members of the Haryana assembly (in photo) will take part in a legislative summit being held in Boston, US, from August 4 to 6. (HT file photo)

“This is the largest-ever Indian legislative presence at the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL),” Nuh Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed said over phone. The visit is being facilitated by the National Legislators’ Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat), a non-partisan platform that aims to enhance the capacity of legislators and promote democratic collaboration globally.

The Haryana delegation comprises Thanesar Congress MLA Ashok Kumar Arora, Jagadhri Congress MLA Akram Khan, Nuh Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed, Rohtak Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, Baroda Congress MLA Induraj Singh Narwal, Kosli BJP MLA Anil Yadav, Kaithal Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala, Dabwali INLD MLA Aditya Devilal, Meham Congress MLA Balram Dangi, Ganaur Independent MLA Devender Kadyan, Hodal BJP MLA Harinder Singh, Sonepat BJP MLA Nikhil Madaan, and Pundri BJP MLA Satpal Jamba.

The legislators will bear the expenses for the visit individually.

During the three-day summit, the delegation will engage with over 7,000 lawmakers from across the globe and participate in discussions on issues such as artificial intelligence in governance, digital democracy, cybersecurity, voter trust, and policy innovation.

The programme includes academic sessions on US legislative practices and interactions with Indian-origin leaders in politics, business, and academia.