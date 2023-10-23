13 held for posing as candidates in Haryana Group-D recruitment exam

Police arrested 13 people for allegedly impersonating candidates during the Group-D recruitment exam being conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Sunday. Police arrested 13 people for posing as candidates in the Haryana Group-D recruitment exam. (HT File)

Three cases were registered against the accused in Hisar and one each in Sirsa, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Fatehabad, Karnal, Rewari and Kaithal.

According to the exam conducting body, the National Testing Agency, 12 impersonators were caught across the state on Saturday.

“NTA had deployed state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, iFace, to ascertain the identity of candidates through cross-verifying the photo on the admit card with the live photograph of the candidate that is taken at the exam centre,” NTA said in a press release.

Overall, more than 8.51 lakh of the 13.76 lakh candidates took the exam in four shifts on both days and the attendance stood at 61.89%.

Three booked in Ambala, Chandigarh

Ambala Police, meanwhile, booked two men for impersonation and cheating during the second day of Group-D exam on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Yamunanagar and Pardeep Kumar, from Karnal district.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said Pardeep was held while attempting the exam in place of Vinod at an exam centre. A case was registered at the Baldev Nagar police station and Pardeep was arrested. He will be presented before a court on Monday.

A case was also registered against an imposter, Mukesh Kumar of Bhiwani, at the Chandigarh Industrial Area police station after it was found that he was appearing in place of candidate Raman Nain at the Modern Ways Model School, Sector 29.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON