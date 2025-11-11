13 lives snuffed out on Haryana roads daily

At least 13 people are killed every day in road crashes across Haryana, a grim trend that has claimed 4,000 lives between January and October this year also, as per official data. The DGP has also cautioned people, asking the police personnel to politely remind citizens that the roads are public property. (File)

The number of deaths in road accidents in the first 10 months of 2025 is five times higher than the murders reported in the state during the same period, Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said on Monday, terming the situation “a man made misfortune” that can be contained with efforts.

The DGP issued an advisory directing the police personnel to address the crisis with humanitarian and mission-oriented approach by identifying blind spots and accident hotspots. The DGP’s wake up call comes in the backdrop of Haryana witnessing high fatality rates as over 24,000 people have died in road accidents in Haryana between 2019 and 2023, averaging 13 deaths per day.

In 2023, the state ranked 14th in the country in total road accident fatalities. Haryana reported 5,057 deaths in 2019, 4,507 in 2020, 4,706 in 2021, 4,915 in 2022 and 4,968 in 2023.

According to the latest report of the Union ministry of road transport—Road accidents in India--2023— the mishaps victims are largely young people in the productive age. The age profile of victims of fatal road accidents, during the years 2022 and 2023, reveals they largely constitute young people and the age groups of 18-45 accounted for the majority of total accident deaths in 2023.

For instance, as per the 2023 data, among total 4,968 people (3,879 male, 1,089 female), who died in road accidents, 455 were less than 18 years old, 913 were in 18-25 age bracket, 1,091 were aged between 25 to 35 year and 838 were in the 35-45 age bracket.

“Most of these victims are between 20 and 30 years of age. They are the bread earners of the families. The number of injured persons is even higher with many suffering lifelong disabilities,” DGP stated in the advisory.

Among the total road crash fatalities in 2023 were 1,318 of pedestrians, 79 were killed on bicycles, 1,585 on two wheelers, 87 on auto rickshaws, and 51 in e-rickshaws while 655 in cars and 410 in truck accidents.

The fatality rate during 2023 of Haryana was 5.78% against 5.30% of all India.

Make every possible effort to reduce these deaths: DGP

In the advisory issued to all police posts in-charge, traffic police personnel, station house officers (SHOs), the DGP has directed to make every possible effort to reduce these deaths.

Directing the field staff to identify blind spots and accident-prone areas within their jurisdictions and determine the plausible causes of accidents at those spots by taking corrective action, the advisory says that broken-down vehicles should not be allowed to park on the road and removed immediately. “Place reflective warning triangles or cones so that such vehicles are visible from a distance,” the advisory says.

“The winter has set in...vehicles parked along roads are often invisible in the fog, increasing the risk of accidents. The cops will be held accountable if such vehicles are found parked within their jurisdictions.”

The DGP has also cautioned people, asking the police personnel to politely remind citizens that the roads are public property. “If they violate traffic laws and endanger not only their own lives but also of others, the place for such people is jail,” DGP has said, directing to ensure that injured victims in accidents are taken to the nearest hospital within the golden hour.

“Hundreds of lives can be saved through your initiatives,” says advisory while clearly telling the cops to deal ruthlessly with the cases of drunken driving and over speeding. In 2023 over speeding alone killed 3,124 people in Haryana.

The DGP’s advisory contains a terse warning to non performing cops also. “Is there even a need to mention what the department’s stance will be towards those in whose areas the situation is not found satisfactory due to lack of efforts, “ reads the advisory while assuring that those doing the good job will be rewarded.