13,000 PM Surya Ghar Scheme applications received in Shimla, 300 get approval

The district administration Shimla has received around 13,000 applications under the “PM Surya Ghar - Free Electricity Scheme”, of which 300 have been given departmental approval. Engineers Optimizing the solar panel configuration at GE’s Green Lab.For Seema Singh’s Innovation series story Shoot happened on 5/05/10,pic by hemant mishra/mint

The information was shared during the first meeting of the scheme’s district-level committee held under the chairmanship of Shimla deputy commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap on Tuesday.

Kashyap said there is a provision to generate electricity by installing solar panels on the roofs of houses under the scheme. There is a provision of a 60% subsidy on the cost of solar units up to 2 kW capacity and 40% of the additional system cost between 2 to 3 kW capacity.

“Under the scheme, about 13,000 people have applied in Shimla district so far and 300 applications have been given departmental approval,” the DC said, directing the officers to take appropriate action on other applications in a timely manner so that the citizens can avail the scheme’s benefit.

Kashyap added that revenue villages with a population of more than 2,000 in the district will also be developed as model solar villages. On the basis of the 2011 census, there are four revenue villages in the district — Chhakdel, Nerwa, Tyaval and Sunda Bhaur. The four will compete with each other over a six-month period to be selected as the model solar energy village, which will receive an incentive amount of ₹1 crore.

The DC added that there was also a provision to provide incentives to local bodies under the scheme.

“Under the component, the scheme will be promoted by local bodies in rural and urban areas. Urban local bodies and public representative institutions will run promotional activities through door-to-door campaigns in their respective areas, for which an incentive of ₹1,000 will be provided for installing solar panels on each roof.”

Besides, government buildings consuming more than 100 kW of electricity will also be selected in the district so that the survey of those buildings can be completed and further action can be taken towards installing solar panels.