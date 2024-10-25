13.25 lakh fine imposed in over a month to prevent stubble burning: PPCB to NGT

New Delhi: The Punjab Pollution Control Board on Thursday told the National Green Tribunal that 1,254 FIRs were registered and a fine of ₹13.25 lakh imposed on those found indulging in stubble burning in the state from September 15 to October 23. The PPCB says that between September 15 and October 23,1,254 FIRs have been registered against errants. (PTI)

In its report, the PPCB also said that the state government was continuously monitoring the situation, besides taking steps to improve its enforcement mechanism for stubble burning prevention.

Earlier, the NGT had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report regarding stubble burning incidents in Punjab polluting the air in the national capital region (NCR). It had sought regular updates from the PPCB regarding action taken at the ground level.

“The state of Punjab is taking all possible measures in adherence to the law and is enforcing the directions issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal as well as the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act of 2021 (CAQM) to prevent and monitor the stubble burning incidents,” the report signed by PPCB member secretary Gurindar Singh Majithia said.

It said between September 15 and October 23, the authorities concerned had registered 1,254 FIRs against people indulging in stubble burning and 496 red entries were made in Khasra Girdawaris (a legal document having details of land and crops), besides imposing environmental compensation of ₹13.25 lakh, of which ₹11.67 lakh was recovered.

“With the unceasing efforts of various departments of the Punjab government, the stubble burning incidents have considerably reduced for the period from 15th of September to 23rd of October, 2024, (1,638 incidents) as comparison to the same period of the years 2023 (1,946 incidents) and 2022 (4,598 incidents),” the report said.

It added that the state was continuously monitoring and improving its enforcement mechanisms to prevent stubble burning.