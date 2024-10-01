133 of 1,028 candidates in Haryana facing criminal charges

Of the 1,028 candidates in the fray, 133 (13%) have declared criminal cases against themselves, up from 10% in the 2019 polls when 117 out of 1,138 candidates had similar declarations. Among those with criminal records, 95 candidates (9%) have declared serious criminal cases, up from 6% in 2019 when 70 candidates reported serious offences, according to analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Haryana Election Watch. This represents an increase from 15 constituencies (17%) in the 2019 elections. (HT File)

A breakdown of the data reveals that among major political parties, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has the highest percentage of candidates with criminal records, with 23 out of 88 candidates (26%) declaring such cases. The Indian National Congress (INC) follows with 17 out of 89 candidates (19%), while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has 9 out of 51 candidates (18%).

The BJP has the lowest percentage, with six out of 89 candidates (7%) declaring criminal cases. In terms of serious criminal cases, the figures are similarly concerning: 11 candidates (12%) from INC, 14 candidates (16%) from AAP, and six candidates (9%) from INLD have declared serious criminal charges.

The report highlights the presence of candidates with charges related to crimes against women, with 11 candidates reporting such cases. Of these, two candidates face rape charges under the Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, which entails severe penalties. Additionally, six candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302) and eight candidates have attempted murder charges (IPC Section 307).

The analysis identifies 20 constituencies, or 22% of the total 90 constituencies, as “red alert constituencies,” where three or more candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. This represents an increase from 15 constituencies (17%) in the 2019 elections.

Financially, the report reveals a significant correlation between wealth and candidacy. Out of the 1,028 candidates analysed, 538 (52%) are classified as crorepatis, an increase from 42% in 2019. Notably, 27% of candidates have a net worth exceeding ₹5 crores, while 13% have assets between ₹2 and 5 crore. The average assets per candidate have jumped from ₹4.31 crore in 2019 to ₹8.68 crore in 2024.

Among major parties, the BJP and INC have the highest representation of wealthy candidates, with 85 out of 89 (96%) BJP candidates and 84 out of 89 (94%) INC candidates declaring assets over ₹1 crore. The JJP has 46 out of 66 candidates (70%), while AAP has 52 out of 88 candidates (59%) and BSP has 18 out of 35 candidates (51%) in the same category. The report also reveals that five candidates declared zero assets.

The analysis further discusses the assets of re-contesting MLAs, showing that the average assets for these candidates have grown from ₹15.64 crore in 2019 to ₹21.42 crore in 2024, indicating an average asset growth of ₹5.77 crore or 37% over five years.

In terms of educational qualifications, the report shows that 486 candidates (47%) have declared their education to be between 5th and 12th standard, while 492 candidates (48%) have graduated or achieved higher qualifications. Additionally, 26 candidates are diploma holders, eight are just literate, and 15 candidates are illiterate. One candidate did not disclose their educational qualifications.

Age-wise, the data indicates that 319 candidates (31%) are between the ages of 25 and 40, while 528 candidates (51%) are between 41 and 60 years old. Only 181 candidates (18%) fall into the 61 to 80 age range. 100 (10%) of the candidates are female candidates contesting in the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, compared to 104 (9%) women candidates in 2019.

Despite directives from the Supreme Court requiring political parties to provide justifications for selecting candidates with criminal records, the report indicates that major parties continue to field a considerable number of candidates with criminal backgrounds.